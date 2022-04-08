AP govt declares power holiday for industries

Faced with an increasing shortage of power, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced a power holiday for industries. For the first time after the bifurcation of the State in 2014, the power holiday came into effect from Friday across the State for all categories of industries.

As per the notification, those industries which are operating round the clock will now have to use only 50 per cent of their power requirement. All industries should also declare one more holiday for operations in addition to a weekly holiday. In effect, this would limit the working days for industries to five days a week.

The load reliefs in the industrial sector intended to supply power to farmers are to prevent any damage to the standing crops and also to ensure a reasonable power supply to the domestic consumers.

Impact on industries

As per government data, the power holiday would adversely impact 253 industries that are working round the clock and 1,696 non-continuous industries under the AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) purview. The government, private companies and shopping malls have been advised to use only 50 per cent of air-conditioners and not to use power for publicity hoardings and signboards between 6 pm and 6 am.

Andhra Pradesh has been facing a deficit of nearly 40-50 MU per day. At present, the State has only 2,000 MW against a demand of 14,000 MW. The demand for power in the State had gone up in recent weeks from an average of 190 million units per day to over 200 MU.