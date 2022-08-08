AP govt to launch `Family Physicians’ at PHCs

The Andhra Pradesh government will launch `family physicians’ programme in government hospitals from August 15. As per the guidelines framed by the State government, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will work in synergy with the village secretariats and the doctors working at PHCs will act as family doctors. According to a senior official of the Department of Health, extensive training programmes are underway for the medical staff of PHCs including doctors to help them discharge their role as a family doctor ‘efficiently’. The two doctors, who are available at each PHC will take turns to make themselves available at the village secretariats in the afternoon at a specified time. They will also be provided with dedicated mobile phones the numbers of which will be displayed at the village secretariats for emergencies. A mobile team of doctors will also be made available in the villages with the help of 104 vehicles, as per the guidelines.

