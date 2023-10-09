The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday rejected three anticipatory bail petitions of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu, who is in judicial remand in a case of alleged fraud in skill development programmes during his tenure as Chief Minister of the State during 2014-19, is facing three more cases related to Fibernet programme, Amaravati Inner Ring Road project and violent incidents at Angallu. Naidu was arrested on September 9, 2023.

He had sought anticipatory bail in the three cases and his plea was quashed by the High Court.

In its verdict on Monday, an Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court also quashed a petition by Naidu seeking bail in the skill development case and a petition of CID seeking his custody for further questioning.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also heard arguments in a quash petition filed by Naidu today and posted the case for Tuesday for further hearing.