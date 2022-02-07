Apollo, Adani Foundations join hands for a healthcare initiative at Krishnapatnam port

The Apollo Foundation and Adani Foundation have entered into a a two-year tie-up for healthcare programmes at the Adani Krishnapatnam Port. The social partnership will extend between 5 February 2022 and 31 March 2024. The tie-up was announced on the 89th birthday of Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder-Chairperson of the Apollo Hospitals Group. The Apollo Foundation’s Total Health programme has a mission of creating well-being for individuals from womb-to-tomb. It will establish health units for diagnosis and treatment and provide technical assistance towards community screening and referrals across the health continuum in the port region. The Adani Foundation intends to infuse quality healthcare services into their CSR activities in Krishnapatnam. Total Health will support more than 50,000 residents in and around the port town. The programme is based on the principles of medical care at the international level, and is implemented by people who understand the context and the community.

Objective

The aim is to capture data through a household survey, to understand and document the health, socio-economic, and demographic status of the population. Based on the findings, the community will be offered tools to improve their overall wellbeing. These will range from diagnostics and treatment to counselling and lifestyle changes. The Arrjava Warrior (ASRA) programme will also form a part of the community outreach. Arrjava Warriors are people from the community who bridge the gap between the medical team and lay people. They will be trained in yoga, first aid and basic life support (BLS), and will provide community referrals to the health units. Health data analysis and management will be an on-going activity around the port. “I am delighted by the tie-up with the Adani Foundation, which is not just between two foundations, but also between two families that believe in philanthropy,” said Prathap C Reddy, Founder-Chairperson of the Apollo Hospitals Group. “We started Total Health in Aragonda, took it to Amrabad, and are now taking the easily replicable model to Krishnapatnam. I do hope that in the future, our Total Health cycle of screen, diagnose, treat, educate, and empower, will reach every village in India,’‘ he added. “The Adani Foundation’s purposeful initiatives to make healthcare available and accessible in Krishnapatnam will be greatly strengthened by this partnership with the Apollo Foundation’s Total Health programme,” said Dr Priti G Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation.