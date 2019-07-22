Apollo Hospitals' arm HNG, AAPI ink MoU for virtual consultation

HealthNet Global Ltd (HNG), an arm of Apollo Hospitals, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) for virtual second option consultations.

"Under this initiative of Telemedicine, we can deliver world class medical service to rural areas in India,” Suresh Reddy, President, AAPI said at a press conference here on Monday.

"With technology capability available with Apollo, we are able to sign this MoU," Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said.

Apollo Hospitals had also recently completed 10 million teleconsults for all categories of patients, she added.

As per the MoU, AAPI member doctors will deliver free consultation from the US to under-served rural populations across states in India including Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states where HNG is present.

The actual roll-out of services will commence in about 90 days.