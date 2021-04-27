News

Apple will donate to support efforts to fight Covid-19 India: CEO Tim Cook

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 27, 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Google and Microsoft have also extended their support

After Google and Microsoft, Apple has now extended its support to help with the relief efforts to fight Covid-19 in India.

"Amid a devastating rise of COVID cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground," Tim Cook, CEO, Apple said in a tweet.

On Monday, Google had announced ₹135 crore in new funding for India to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment. This includes ₹112 crore in Ad Grants to local health authorities and non-profits for more language coverage options.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said he was heartbroken by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India.

"I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the US government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices," Nadella said.

Published on April 27, 2021

Covid-19
Apple Inc
