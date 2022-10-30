The Andhra Pradesh government has expanded the scope of its flagship health insurance scheme, Aarogyasri, to broaden the coverage.

As per the expansion, an additional 809 ailments and medical procedures have been brought under the Aarogyasri umbrella. With this, the total number of free medical services under Aarogyasri has gone up to 3,255.

The number of ailments treated under Aarogyasri, stood at 1,059 during 2018-19, has gone up to 3,255 now.

The spending under Aarogyasri also went up to ₹3,481 crore, which was three times of what was spent during FY2019.

The government has also recently filled up 46,000 posts in the health department with the sole aim of extending quality medical services to the people.

According to officials of the health department, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to create a block-level supervisory system to monitor the work of the staff in the department and to work in coordination with the Women and Child Welfare Department to get regular reports on sanitation, air pollution, drinking water, cleanliness, and toilet maintenance at anganwadis.