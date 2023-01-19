Opening up higher avenues for gender parity, Army is holding selection board meetings for promotion of women officers from the rank of Lieutenant (Lt.) Colonel to Colonel which will give them commanding positions.

A total of 244 women officers are being considered for promotion against 108 vacancies, from 1992 batch to 2006 batch in various arms and services, said Army sources.

The Lt. Colonels will have to clear Women Officers Special No. 3 Selection Board, which is on from January 9 to January 22, to make them eligible to become Colonel in Engineers, Signals, Army Air Defence, Intelligence Corps, Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps and Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Promote affected officers

“The vacancies for this Special No. 3 Selection Board have been released by the government to promote the affected women officers, to ensure gender parity in Indian Army,” said Army sources. 60 affected women officers have been called as observers for the Selection Board, to ensure fair conduct and clarify their apprehensions, if any, the sources pointed out.

The 108 women officers, stressed Army sources, declared fit after the Board will be under consideration to be posted on various command assignments. The first set of such postings will be issued by end of January.

Equal opportunities

With an aim to provide equal opportunities to women, the Army has granted Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers at par with their male counterparts. Now, believes Army sources, women officers can aspire to achieve greater glory and shoulder higher ranks and responsibility.