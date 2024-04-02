During the financial year 2023-24, Southern Railway (SR) registered a significant growth across all areas of Railway working with remarkable achievements against key performance indicators. It posted an annual Gross revenue of ₹12,020 crore in FY 2023-24, which was highest ever so far with an increase of almost 10 per cent over the previous financial year.

The Annual Gross Revenue comprises of originating passenger earnings of ₹7,151 crores with originating freight earnings of ₹3,674 crores, ₹570 crore towards Other Coaching earnings and ₹624 crores towards Sundry earnings respectively, says a release.

Southern Railway recorded a freight revenue of ₹3,668 crores in FY24, an increase of ₹32.79 crores over the previous fiscal. It achieved 41.35 million tonnes (MT) of originating freight loading in FY24, an increase of 8.84 per cent over the previous fiscal (38 MT), the release said.

During the year 2023-24, the SR introduced eight new pairs of Vande Bharat train services.

With renewed impetus on speed enhancement projects, the SR increased the sectional speed to 130 Kmph for 145 Route Kms between Arakkonam and Jolarpettai. The sectional speed has been enhanced to 110 kmph in a network spanning 1,272 Route kms.

Significantly, 75 permanent speed restrictions have been removed. As a result, about 170 number of passenger carrying trains have been speeded up thus extending the benefit of reduced transit time to the passengers.

OSOP Stalls

During the FY2024, the SR has operationalised 263 ‘one station one product’ (OSOP) stalls and it fetched a revenue of over ₹20 crore for the beneficiaries who operated these stall. The objective of OSOP stalls is to popularise and encourage local business and supply chain. It aims to provide enhanced livelihood and skill development to artisans, craftsmen, potters, weavers and tribals, the release said.

Bharat Gaurav Trains

During the FY2024, a total of 42 itineraries were operated by various registered service providers earning a revenue of ₹34 crore for Southern Railway. Bharat Gaurav trains were introduced to promote tourism by showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world.

During the year 2023-24, Doubling projects of Milavattan -Tuticorin (7.7 km), Tirunelveli - Melappalaiyam - (3.60 km) and Aralvaymoli-Nagercoil Jn (12.87 km) sections have been commissioned.

A total of 191 Route Kms have been electrified during 2023-24. This includes the electrification projects of Shoranur-Nilambur (66 Km),), Bagavathipuram-Edaman (33 Km) , Madurai - Bodinayakkanur(90 km) and Mangaluru-Padil (2 km), the release said.

