Around the world: Tracing the changing patterns of Indian migrants

India is the top source of the international migrant population, according to the most recent update of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs data set. India was the country of origin of over 17.5 million immigrants or 6.4% of the global total. The United Arab Emirates, the US and Saudi Arabia were the top destinations of the Indian diaspora. People migrate for different reasons – for better livelihood opportunities, better living conditions, to escape from conflict areas and unite with families. Here we map the changing patterns of migrants from India between 1990 and 2019

While only nine countries hosted over one lakh Indian immigrants in 1990, the count has increased to 15 in 2019. Italy, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Qatar and Bahrain are the new additions to the list

Immigrants in India

While India is the source of the world's largest migrant population in 2019, the flow of international migrants into the country has declined nearly 32% since 1990. Most international immigrants in India are from neighbouring countries. Bangladesh and Pakistan are the largest source of international immigrants in India due to the partition

Here's a look at the change in the share of immigrants into India from various countries. The number of migrants from Brunei Darussalam, China, Kazakhstan, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates have increased since 1990