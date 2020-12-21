News

AstraZeneca Pharma gets DCGI nod to market asthma drug

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 21, 2020 Published on December 21, 2020

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma on Monday said it has received marketing authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India for Benralizumab solution, indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma.

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd has received import and market permission in Form CT-20 (marketing authorisation) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Benralizumab 30mg/ml solution for injection (Fasenra), the drug firm said in a regulatory filing. Benralizumab (Fasenra) is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients.

AstraZeneca Pharma said the receipt of this permission paves the way for the launch of Benralizumab (Fasenra) in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India were trading 1.22 per cent higher at ₹4,936.05 apiece on the BSE in morning trade.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
