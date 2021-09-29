Axis Bank appoints Munish Sharda as Group Executive and Head, Bharat Banking

Betting big on semi urban and rural regions, private sector lender Axis Bank is creating a distinctive ‘Bharat Bank’ unit with tailored rural products, increased footprint through branches and digital presence, partnerships with facilitators like CSCs and VLEs, and by enabling multiple agri-commodities focused ecosystems.

On Wednesday, it announced the appointment of financial services veteran Munish Sharda as Group Executive and Head of Bharat Banking.

“Sharda brings with him over 27 years of rich leadership experience with a successful track record in financial services, deep expertise in digital and tech stack, and enhancing people capabilities to transform large businesses,” it said in a statement.

Sharda was previously Managing Director and CEO, Future Generali Life Insurance.

Rural focus

Axis Bank said it expects to add more than 3,000 people to focus on rural MSMEs, CSC coverage and corporate agriculture ecosystem.

“Meanwhile, Rajesh Dahiya, Executive Director (Corporate Centre), has sought early retirement from the services of Axis Bank to pursue personal and professional interests outside his executive corporate career,” the bank said.

The Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on Wednesday accepted his decision to seek early retirement from the executive role of the Bank with effect from December 31, 2021.