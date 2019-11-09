Ayodhya verdict live: Faith of Hindus that Lord Rama was born at demolished structure is undisputed

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of Shia Waqf Board appeal, set to pronounce unanimous verdict in the case.

Supreme Court says that the disputed land was the government land in the revenue records.

Supreme Court holds that Nirmohi Akhara’s suit is barred by limitation, not a Shebait or devotee of deity Ram Lalla.

Possession of disputed 2.77 acre land will remain with Central government receiver.

Supreme Court asks centre to frame scheme within 3 months and set up a trust for construction of a temple.

Supreme Court directs allotment of alternative land to Muslims to build new mosque.

Damage to Babri mosque was violation of law.

Muslims have not adduced evidence they were in exclusive possession of dispute site.

On the contrary, Hindus established their case that they were in possession of outer courtyard.

UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has failed to establish its case in Ayodhya dispute.

Muslims were not in possession of outer courtyard of the site.

Iron railing was set up at site in 1856-1857, it suggests Hindus kept worshipping at the site.

Evidence suggest Muslims offered Friday prayers at mosque which indicates they have not lost possession.

Despite obstruction caused in offering prayers at Mosque, evidence suggest that there was no abandonment

Evidence suggest Hindus were in possession of outer court yard.

Extensive nature of Hindus worshipping at outer courtyard at site has been there.

Title cannot be established on ground of faith, belief; they are kind of indicator for deciding dispute.

The existence of Sita Rasoi, Ram Chabutra and Bhandar grih are the testimony of the religious fact of the place.

Faith of Hindus that Lord Rama was born at demolished structure is undisputed.

Hindus consider this place as birthplace of lord Ram, even Muslims say this about disputed place: says Supreme Court.

The underlying structure was not an Islamic structure.

Supreme Court lends credence to the archeological evidence on the disputed site.

Babri mosque was not built on vacant land.

The fact that there lied a temple beneath the destroyed structure has been established by the ASI.

SC says that terming the archeological evidence as merely an opinion would be a great disservice to the ASI.

ASI had not established whether temple was demolished to build the mosque.

Restrictions have been imposed in entire Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Ayodhya verdict.

40,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai in view of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit.

