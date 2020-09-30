Babri demolition verdict: Travesty of justice, says Left

The Left parties have termed the CBI court verdict on the Babri demolition case as a complete travesty of justice.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said all those charged with criminal conspiracy to demolish the Babri Masjid have been acquitted. “It self imploded? The Constitution Bench headed by the then CJI had said that demolition was an ‘egregious’ violation of law. Now this verdict!” he said.

His party’s Polit Bureau said in a statement that it took 28 long years for the verdict, but justice was not delivered. “All the top leaders of the BJP-VHP-RSS who were present at the scene guiding the criminal act have been found to be innocent of the charge of conspiracy to demolish the mosque,” it said and added that the verdict will blemish the image of India as a secular-democratic country governed by the Constitution. “The CBI must immediately appeal against this judgement,” the statement said.

Read also:

More Court acquits all accused in Babri demolition case

The National Secretariat of the CPI expressed shock and dismay over the verdict. The party said it was a travesty of justice and an assault on the functioning of the judicial system, an independent institution. “It is a well known fact that an intense campaign along with the Ratha Yatra was carried out by RSS-BJP leaders for mobilising people against the Babri Masjid, which finally resulted in its demolition. The Kar Sevaks who took part in the demolition, we are given to understand, are anti-social elements. But who are they?” asked CPI general secretary D Raja.

CPI (ML-Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said the verdict is the final nail in the coffin of justice for victims of hate crimes in India. “These verdicts are an incentive for perpetrators of hate crimes, assuring them that they can enjoy the political and material fruits of such crimes with total impunity,” he said. He said the role of BJP leaders in demolishing the mosque was well recorded.