Bangladesh PM says education is the only solution to bring down poverty

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said that the country has been working towards reducing poverty by focusing on education. According to her, education is the only solution to bring down poverty and help the country progress.

Hence, the Bangladesh Government has laid emphasis on setting up of various universities, to offer specialised courses on textiles, medical, fashion, marine and agriculture, among others, she said.

“We have been working towards getting rid of poverty in our country; and for this emphasis has to be given on education,” she said, while delivering her speech at a special convocation of Kazi Nazrul University at Asansol, approximately 210 km from Kolkata on Saturday.

Sheikh Hasina has been conferred upon the honorary D.Litt Degree at the convocation ceremony.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister will return to Kolkata in the afternoon and visit Netaji Shubhas Bose Museum. She is also set to meet the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, later in the day. However, the agenda for the discussion is not known.