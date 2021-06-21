Bayer brings yellow watermelon to India under Seminis brand

Bayer said on Monday that it has launched India’s first-ever yellow watermelon variety, ‘Yellow Gold 48,’ under its Seminis brand of vegetable seeds. The unique yellow watermelon, developed from superior germplasm as part of Bayer’s global R&D efforts, offers a distinct sweet flavour and has thicker rind compared to the usual variety, enabling longer shelf life and reducing potential losses from damage during transportation from farm to markets, the company said in a statement.

Advantages

The yellow watermelon variety has been commercially introduced in India following two years of local trials. Bayer said that with ‘Yellow Gold 48’, growers can benefit from enhanced yield potential, better disease & pest tolerance, and higher returns.

The ‘Yellow Gold 48’ variety is best suited for cultivation from October to February and for harvest from April onwards and will be available in the market till mid-July.

“Yellow Gold 48 with its high yield and income potential will empower watermelon growers to diversify into new categories and meet the growing demand for exotic fruits. With 2021 designated by the United Nations as the ‘International Year of Fruits & Vegetables’, we have launched our innovative yellow watermelon to offer Indian consumers greater choice and create awareness on the nutritional benefits of fruits. We are also creating market linkages for yellow watermelon growers by connecting them directly to large buyers and food retail stores,” said K.E. Muthu, Head of Bayer Vegetable Seeds, South Asia.

Currently, Bayer’s yellow watermelon is available at a price range of ₹10 per kg in local fruit markets and select modern retail stores in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Bayer offers a total of five varieties of watermelons in India under the Seminis brand. Another new launch from Bayer in 2021 includes the ‘Crimson B32’ red watermelon variety which comes with fewer seeds and an oblong shape.