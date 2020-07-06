News

BDL signs licence agreement with DRDO for Akash Missile Weapon System

Hyderabad | Updated on July 06, 2020 Published on July 06, 2020

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed License Agreement and Transfer of Technology with DRDO (DRDL) for Akash Missile Weapon System (Indian Army Variant).

BDL is the Lead Integrator for Akash Weapon System (Indian Army). The contract was signed last week by Dasharath Ram Director, DRDL and P Radha Krishna, Director (Production), BDL, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Published on July 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
A rare case of brain-eating amoeba reported in the US