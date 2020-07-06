BDL signs licence agreement with DRDO for Akash Missile Weapon System

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed License Agreement and Transfer of Technology with DRDO (DRDL) for Akash Missile Weapon System (Indian Army Variant).

BDL is the Lead Integrator for Akash Weapon System (Indian Army). The contract was signed last week by Dasharath Ram Director, DRDL and P Radha Krishna, Director (Production), BDL, according to a statement issued on Monday.