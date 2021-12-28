Be hunters, hunt down challenges, Modi exhorts students

The 21st century is the age of technology and technology will play a key role in transforming the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the 54th convocation of IIT-Kanpur on Tuesday.

The PM said, “We are entering a phase of comprehensive opportunities to make a ‘Modern India’.”

The graduates were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project. The Prime Minister also launched the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable, according to the authorities.

Modi said, “Earlier, if the thinking was that of perfunctory work, then today the thinking is action and result-oriented. Earlier, if there was an attempt to get away from the problems, then today resolutions are taken to solve the problems,” he told students.

‘Global hub for start-ups’

Calling India a “global hub for start-ups, the Prime Minister said the country was witness to 75-plus Unicorns (start-ups that have a valuation of $1 billion or above), and housed over 50,000 start-ups. Of these, nearly 10,000 came up over the last six months.

“A record high of Indian start-ups turned Unicorn this year, surpassing the United Kingdom (UK) as we became the third largest ecosystem (with the most number of unicorns), he said.

Initiatives like Atal Innovation Mission, PM Research Fellowships and National Education Policy are part of the new opportunities that are being created. India has improved on the ease of doing business rankings, he said.

Advising students to choose challenges over comfort, Modi said: “Whether you want it or not, there are bound to be challenges in life. But if you are looking for challenges, you are the hunter and the challenge is the hunted.”