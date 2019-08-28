Bengaluru: Karnataka Pollution Board raids organised retail stores for single-use plastic

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Wednesday conducted a series of raids in Bengaluru on organised retail shops for use of single-use plastic.
Led by Dr K Sudhakar, Chairman, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, the surprise raids were conducted at popular retail chains - Nature’s Basket, Easyshop, Namdari Fresh and Niligiris Supermarkets in the city upmarket areas on Brigade Road and Sadashivanagar.
After the raids, Dr Sudhakar told reporters that several shops in organised sector in Bengaluru have been using banned plastic (single-use plastic) to package fresh fruits and vegetables.
“This is against the Environment Act. We will take necessary actions to deal with issue based on the Act. Closure notices will be issued to the owners of the supermarkets and legal actions will be taken against zonal health officers of BBMP, who were supposed to monitor the use of plastic,” he said.
Dr Sudhakar also said “The board has begun the raids on organised sector. This will be followed by alerting and educating un-organised sector. He urged the public to actively participate in banning the use of plastic. The customers too must refuse to use plastic and this will teach a lesson to the sellers”.
“The State Government intends to issue fresh guidelines about the means to curb the use of plastic in the state. Awareness about the ill-effects of plastic will be raised among the public. Plastic ban is the first step towards improving living conditions of environment and community,” Sudhakar added. He also said that more raids will follow in the coming days .
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
NSE and BSE’s entry hasn’t altered the market share of existing players in commodity derivatives
MCX Crude (₹3,863)The MCX Crude September future contract consolidated between ₹3,935 and ₹4,080 during the ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock gained ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...