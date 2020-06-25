News

Bengaluru’s civic body BBMP orders shut down of century-old KR Market

?OUR BUREAU Bengaluru | Updated on June 25, 2020 Published on June 25, 2020

Karnataka’s total positive cases crosses 10,000 mark

Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (Bengaluru’s civic body) has decided to seal down the century-old Sri Krishna Rajendra Market (KR Market) as per the directions of the Chief Minister.

BBMP commissioner in a notification said: “After spatial understanding of the area, it is because of heavy footfall and high economic activity that it is extremely difficult to maintain physical distancing and monitor the movement of the people and vehicles in the market area.”

The notification added: “Also, due to the narrow road width and the congestion along with the mixed land-use (commercial and residential), it has been identified that strict sealing down is necessary for effective monitoring and enforcement of national directives to control the spread of the pandemic.”

Following this, the Kalasipalyam Market and the following areas are notified for seal down: Town hall circle – JC Road, AM Road, Kalasipalyam Main Road, KR Market Junction, Service Road, Thagarupet Road (second main), Tipu Sultan Palace Road, Thagarupet Road (4th main road, Bhashyam Road, Sriniavs Mandiram Road, Kilari Road, Anjaneya Temple Street, Sankalpet Road and SJP Road.

As per the seal-down notifications, all shops and establishments in the KR Market and Kalasipalyam market are to remain strictly closed, apart from closure of commercial establishments and all types of business activities in the seal down areas. All hotels, restaurants, road-side vendors are to shut, local shops and grocery vendors are not allowed to operate, religious places, liquor shops and flower markets and shops will also shut.

The activities permitted to open are establishments catering to essential supplies like milk, newspapers, vegetables, groceries, bread products and meat along with the fair price shops/ration shops. Exemptions are also applicable to the SSLC (class 10) exam centres, hospitals, medical shops and clinics.

Crosses 10k mark

On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 397 new cases taking the total tally to 10,118 in the State. A total of 149 cases were discharged taking the tally to 6,151. A total of 14 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, of which five were in Bengaluru, four in Ballari, two each in Kalaburgi and Ramanagara, and one in Tumukuru - taking the State’s total death toll to 164 and 4 due to non-Covid-19.

Of the 397 new cases reported in the State, 75 cases were with inter-State travel history and eight international passengers.

Published on June 25, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Bengaluru
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: Over 1.33 lakh users of Aarogya Setu app have tested positive