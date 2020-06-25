Bengaluru’s civic body BBMP orders shut down of century-old KR Market

At Mercedes, digital is key amid the pandemic
Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (Bengaluru’s civic body) has decided to seal down the century-old Sri Krishna Rajendra Market (KR Market) as per the directions of the Chief Minister.
BBMP commissioner in a notification said: “After spatial understanding of the area, it is because of heavy footfall and high economic activity that it is extremely difficult to maintain physical distancing and monitor the movement of the people and vehicles in the market area.”
The notification added: “Also, due to the narrow road width and the congestion along with the mixed land-use (commercial and residential), it has been identified that strict sealing down is necessary for effective monitoring and enforcement of national directives to control the spread of the pandemic.”
Following this, the Kalasipalyam Market and the following areas are notified for seal down: Town hall circle – JC Road, AM Road, Kalasipalyam Main Road, KR Market Junction, Service Road, Thagarupet Road (second main), Tipu Sultan Palace Road, Thagarupet Road (4th main road, Bhashyam Road, Sriniavs Mandiram Road, Kilari Road, Anjaneya Temple Street, Sankalpet Road and SJP Road.
As per the seal-down notifications, all shops and establishments in the KR Market and Kalasipalyam market are to remain strictly closed, apart from closure of commercial establishments and all types of business activities in the seal down areas. All hotels, restaurants, road-side vendors are to shut, local shops and grocery vendors are not allowed to operate, religious places, liquor shops and flower markets and shops will also shut.
The activities permitted to open are establishments catering to essential supplies like milk, newspapers, vegetables, groceries, bread products and meat along with the fair price shops/ration shops. Exemptions are also applicable to the SSLC (class 10) exam centres, hospitals, medical shops and clinics.
On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 397 new cases taking the total tally to 10,118 in the State. A total of 149 cases were discharged taking the tally to 6,151. A total of 14 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, of which five were in Bengaluru, four in Ballari, two each in Kalaburgi and Ramanagara, and one in Tumukuru - taking the State’s total death toll to 164 and 4 due to non-Covid-19.
Of the 397 new cases reported in the State, 75 cases were with inter-State travel history and eight international passengers.
