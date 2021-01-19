Bharat Biotech issues factsheet on who cannot take its Covid-19 vaccine

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Vaccine manufacturer and biotechnology company Bharat Biotech has formulated a fact sheet that outlined the use of its coronavirus vaccine.
This comes days after India began its nationwide vaccination drive last week using Bharat Biotech’s vaccine Covaxin along with Covishield made by Serum Institute of India (SII) .
According to the fact sheet posted on Bharat Biotech's official website, it is advisable not to take the vaccine if a person has allergies, fever, or bleeding disorder or is on a blood thinner.
It also said that pregnant and breastfeeding women should also avoid taking Covaxin. Those who are immune-compromised or are on medication that affects the immune system, and those who have received another Covid-19 vaccine should also not get Bharat Biotech's medicine, the company said.
The fact sheet from Bharat Biotech revealed that The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization(CDSCO) has authorized the restricted use of its vaccine under clinical trial mode.
"Individuals who are prioritized under the public health program of the ministry of health and family welfare will be covered under this endeavour. Informing the individuals about the offer for a vaccination with Covaxin will rest with the respective government program officials. Those offered Covaxin at pre-specified booths will have the options to receive or reject administration of the vaccine," the fact sheet noted.
Bharat Biotech also revealed the ingredients the company used to develop Covaxin. It contains 64g of whole-virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 antigen (Strain: NIV-2020-770), and the other inactive ingredients such as aluminum hydroxide gel (250 μg), TLR 7/8 agonist (imidazoquinolinone) 15 μg, 2-phenoxyethanol 2.5 mg, and phosphate buffer saline up to 0.5 ml.
"The vaccine thus has been developed by using inactivated/killed virus along with the aforementioned chemicals," said Bharat Biotech.
Covaxin is administered as an injection into the deltoid muscle of the upper arm. It is a two-dose series given four weeks apart, Bharat Biotech added.
