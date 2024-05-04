More than a year after signing the contract, Goa Shipyard (GSL) has rolled out the production of the first of the seven next-generation offshore patrol vessel (NGOPV) expected to boost anti-piracy and surveillance capabilities of the India Navy which is already playing a proactive role in the Indian Ocean Region to keep the maritime domain safe from pirates and other attacks from Iran-backed Houthis.

Keel laying ceremony of the first NGOPV was held at the GSL in Goa on Friday. It was presided by Indian Navy’s Vice Admiral B Siva Kumar, Controller Warship Production & Acquisition, in the presence of BK Upadhyay, Chairman & Managing Director of the GSL, and other senior officials from both the organisations, a Navy spokesperson stated.

Missions

The NGOPVs will be utilised for performing missions such as anti-piracy, coastal defence and surveillance, search and rescue, and protection of offshore assets. “These ships will enable the Indian Navy to maintain its combat capability to protect the economic and geopolitical interests of the nation in the Indian Ocean Region,” stated the spokesperson.

The contracts for indigenous design and construction of 11 NGOPV were signed on March 30, 2023, between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and GSL, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. Of that, seven ships will be constructed by Lead Shipyard of GSL and four ships by Follow Shipyard of GRSE.

The contract was made under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category at a total cost of ₹1,614.89 crore. Four NGOPVs would replace the existing aging OPVs and the other two would augment the Indian Coast Guard fleet.

Along with several high-tech advanced features and equipment, these 115-m OPVs would be equipped with multipurpose drones, AI capability and wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy, enabling greater flexibility and operational edge to the ICG to face new-age multidimensional challenges.

The Navy spokesperson said, this is yet another significant milestone in Indian Navy’s pursuit towards indigenous shipbuilding and is in consonance with ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the nation.