Bill Gates appreciates India’s vaccine manufacturing capability

Business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates took to microblogging site Twitter to appreciate India’s leadership efforts and vaccine manufacturing capability.

Sharing a LiveMint article on Twitter, he wrote: It’s great to see India’s leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability as the world works to end the COVID-19 pandemic @PMOIndia.”

The article stated that India gave a nod to the emergency use of two home-grown Covid-19 vaccines.

Speaking at the National Metrology Conclave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is on the threshold of beginning the largest vaccination programme in the world.

“World’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India. For this, the country is proud of the contributions of its scientists and technicians,” Modi said while addressing the National Metrology Conclave via video conferencing.

Modi said that the Centre will ensure that ‘Made in India’ products not only have global demand but also global acceptance.

Covid-19 vaccines by Bharat Biotech — Covaxin — and Serum Institute of India (SII) — Covishield — were formally approved by the Central Drugs and Standards Committee (CDSCO) on Sunday, as per media reports.