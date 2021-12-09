Bird flu outbreak reported among ducks in Alappuzha

One of Kerala’s important coastal cities, Alappuzha, was put on alert on Thursday in the wake of bird flu outbreak in one of the wards in Thakazhy Grama panchayat in the district.

The massive death of ducks in Kunnumma South ward a few days ago resulted in the State Animal Husbandry Department sending samples of dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal for analyses. The samples have tested positive for avian influenza.

Confirming the presence of H5N1 subtype of the Influenza A virus in ducks, District Collector A Alexander said birds within one km radius of the infected area would be culled. The AHD has identified around 8,000 birds for culling and the operations were to be completed on Thursday itself. Besides, the movement and sale of poultry, meat and eggs from 11 grama panchayats (within a 9 km radius of the hotspot) has been banned, he said.

Christmas-eve blow

It is the second time in less than a year the bird flu was confirmed in the backwaters region of Kuttanad. Earlier this year, avian flu caused by the H5N8 strain of the Influenza A virus was detected from six places in Kuttanad at Nedumudi, Thakazhy, Pallippad, Karuvatta, and Kainakary and Neendoor in Kottayam district.

The situation comes at a time when duck farmers in the region are getting ready to cash in on the ensuing Christmas season. Many farmers have lost more than 10,000 birds in the past two weeks in other parts of the district. The samples sent for analyses are yet to come.

According to farmers, it was the third outbreak of avian influenza reported in the region in the last seven years. In 2014, thousands of ducks had perished or were culled following a highly infectious bird flu outbreak caused by H5N1 virus. In 2016, avian influenza caused by the H5N8 virus was detected among ducks in Kuttanad.