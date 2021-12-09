Bird flu outbreak reported among ducks in Alappuzha

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
One of Kerala’s important coastal cities, Alappuzha, was put on alert on Thursday in the wake of bird flu outbreak in one of the wards in Thakazhy Grama panchayat in the district.
The massive death of ducks in Kunnumma South ward a few days ago resulted in the State Animal Husbandry Department sending samples of dead birds to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal for analyses. The samples have tested positive for avian influenza.
Confirming the presence of H5N1 subtype of the Influenza A virus in ducks, District Collector A Alexander said birds within one km radius of the infected area would be culled. The AHD has identified around 8,000 birds for culling and the operations were to be completed on Thursday itself. Besides, the movement and sale of poultry, meat and eggs from 11 grama panchayats (within a 9 km radius of the hotspot) has been banned, he said.
It is the second time in less than a year the bird flu was confirmed in the backwaters region of Kuttanad. Earlier this year, avian flu caused by the H5N8 strain of the Influenza A virus was detected from six places in Kuttanad at Nedumudi, Thakazhy, Pallippad, Karuvatta, and Kainakary and Neendoor in Kottayam district.
The situation comes at a time when duck farmers in the region are getting ready to cash in on the ensuing Christmas season. Many farmers have lost more than 10,000 birds in the past two weeks in other parts of the district. The samples sent for analyses are yet to come.
According to farmers, it was the third outbreak of avian influenza reported in the region in the last seven years. In 2014, thousands of ducks had perished or were culled following a highly infectious bird flu outbreak caused by H5N1 virus. In 2016, avian influenza caused by the H5N8 virus was detected among ducks in Kuttanad.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...