Bird flu spreads to more States

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The number of states where avian flu was confirmed, has gone up to seven with new cases reported from Kanpur Zoological Park in Uttar Pradesh, a statement from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
Suspected cases were also reported in poultry and wild birds in Balod district in Chhattisgarh, in ducks in Delhi as well as in crows in many districts in Maharashtra. These samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...