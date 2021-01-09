News

Bird flu spreads to more States

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 09, 2021 Published on January 09, 2021

The number of states where avian flu was confirmed, has gone up to seven with new cases reported from Kanpur Zoological Park in Uttar Pradesh, a statement from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Suspected cases were also reported in poultry and wild birds in Balod district in Chhattisgarh, in ducks in Delhi as well as in crows in many districts in Maharashtra. These samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.

animals and livestock
