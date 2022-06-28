BJP to draw up national strategy to strengthen party, garner support for Centre’s policies

As a run-up to the 2023-24 polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a two-day brainstorming sessions over a wide range of issues garnering more support for Centre’s policies in its National Executive Meeting to be held here from July 2.

“In the current context of political economy, the top leadership will deliberate on further improving the image of governance at the Centre with a focus to stage a comeback to power for another term,’‘ a senior party functionary told BusinessLine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh, about 40 central ministers, chief ministers from BJP-ruled States and senior party leaders will be attending the meeting along with scores of party workers. The choice of location for the meeting at Hyderabad also indicates BJP’s intention to make inroads into the South.

“Telangana holds a good promise for BJP while there is a need for further strengthening of its hold in Karnataka. Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra are also on the radar but Telangana is top priority,’‘ he added. The political situation in poll-bound Telangana has already been highly charged with mutual allegations and war of words between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and BJP.

Modi visit on July 3

As per the programme, a meeting of BJP’s national general secretaries is scheduled for July 1. On July 2, the party’s national leadership along with party presidents from across States will discuss measures to strengthen the party as well as policies needed to further strengthen the economy . This would also be attended by the Prime Minister. On July 3, Modi will address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

The sleuths of Special Protection Group (SPG), who are in-charge of VVIP protection, have already arrived in Hyderabad and are coordinating the security measures with the State police. About 10,000 police personnel will be deployed for protection during the meet at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) as well as other places which will be visited by leaders.