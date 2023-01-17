The Union Budget 2023-24 is being presented at a difficult juncture. The Finance Minister faces a tough challenge in continuing to support growth through higher public investment while ensuring that the fiscal deficit does not get out of hand. There are concerns in the domestic economy with manufacturing hitting a speed bump and consumption slowing.

Threat of recession

The global scenario is gloomy too with a looming threat of recession in most advanced economies and the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict creating geopolitical uncertainties. In this context what can the Budget do to keep growth on even keel as India is probably one of the bright sparks in the world economy.

To debate these issues before the Budget and offer meaningful suggestions, businessline plans a seminar themed 'Countdown to Budget 2023' with conversations that can spark new ideas and action plans.

The event kicks off with a keynote by Niranajan Hiranandani, Managing Director, Hiranandani group and a prominent realtor.

The following sessions will feature two in-depth discussions, the first a discussion on the economy which will debate on the theme ‘Managing the Fisc’, which will host Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda; Aurodeep Nandi, Vice President and India Economist, Nomura; Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge; Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. This session will be moderated by Lokeshwarri SK, Data Editor, businessline.

The second session, themed ‘Reviving Private Sector Investments’, will host Vivek Bhatia, Managing Director & CEO, thyssenkrup Industries India; Raj Balakrishnan, Managing Director, Co-head of India, Investment Banking, Bank of America; Hetal Gandhi, Director, Research, CRISIL Market Intelligence and Aashish Kasad, National Leader, EY India. This session will be moderated by Janaki Krishnan, Deputy Editor, businessline.

The pre-Budget discussions will be live streamed on January 20 on bit.ly/HBLBudget2023 for viewers.