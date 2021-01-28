Boeing pitches Super Hornets to Indian Navy

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Boeing pitching to sell Super Hornets - F/A-18 Block III to Indian Navy. The company in its India news conference on Thursday discussed the advantages of the F/A-18 Block III offering for the Indian Navy and said, “The Super Hornet’s unique differentiators for the Indian Navy include its two-seater carrier-compatibility which provides operational flexibility to integrate future technologies related to manned and unmanned interface from aircraft carriers.”
The F/A-18 Super Hornet recently concluded ski-jump tests at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, demonstrating its compatibility with Indian Navy carriers.
The company also shared information about the F-15EX, which is the latest and most advanced version of the F-15 aircraft family. “The F-15EX can offer a future-ready, multi-role solution to the Indian Air Force in the form of unmatched payload, performance, and persistence by integrating leading edge technologies, networks, weapons and sensors,” said Ankur Kanaglekar, Director, India Fighters Lead, Boeing Defense, Space & Security.
Boeing also announced the Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) hub initiative that envisions a ecosystem for engineering, maintenance, skilling, repair and sustainment services of defence and commercial aircraft in India, as part of its commitment to support and strengthen indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.
The initiative is a first that will benefit Indian customers with best solutions, efficient turnaround times, and optimal economic value, all available in-country. The BIRDS Hub will also focus on skill development programmes that will help suppliers develop capabilities and gain experience across Boeing platforms.
“Due to Covid-19 impact on the commercial aviation market, forecasts indicate that it will take around three years for air travel to return to 2019 levels and a few years beyond that to return to long term growth trends,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India. “India’s domestic passenger market relative to total passenger travel (domestic and international) presents an opportunity for a quicker recovery when the Covid-19 pandemic abates. India is expected to grow at a world-leading compound annual growth rate of 5.2 percent through 2039. This is mainly contributed by the rapidly growing middle class in India,” he added.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...