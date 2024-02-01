Presenting the Vote on Account for FY25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the PM Suroyadaya Yojna will aid households to save ₹15,000-18,000 annually.

“Through rooftop solarisation, one crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units free electricity every month. This scheme follows the resolve of (the) Prime Minister on the historic day of consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” the Finance Minister said.

The expected benefits include savings up to ₹15,000-18,000 annually for households from free solar electricity and selling the surplus to the distribution companies, she added.

It will also help to enable more EV charging, create entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors for supply and installation as well as provide more employment opportunities for the youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation and maintenance, Sitharaman noted.

On January 22, after the consecration of the Ram Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana under which 1 crore households will get rooftop solar.

The Prime Minister had said that the scheme will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but will also make India self-reliant in the field of energy.

