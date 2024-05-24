Private network hospitals have on Friday resumed emergency care services under the Aarogyasri free healthcare scheme across Andhra Pradesh after halting them for two days.

A decision to this effect has been taken by the association of private network hospitals linked with the flagship free health care scheme of Andhra Pradesh Government.

Seeking the release of pending dues from the State Government to the tune of ₹1500 crore, the private specialty hospitals halted extending treatment to the beneficiaries of the scheme on May 21, 2024.

During the talks held over two days, the private hospitals body demanded immediate payment of at least ₹800 crore while the State Government had only released ₹203 crore on Wednesday.

The State Government also directed the district collectors to ensure continuation of the treatment across the state under the scheme and also warned the private hospitals of ‘strict’ action if the treatments were halted.

When contacted, a senior official told businessline that any major decision on the release of pending dues could only be taken after the formation of the new government in the state post declaration of results of State Assembly elections held on May 13.

Towards achievement of universal health coverage for BPL families whether defined in terms of financial protection or access to and effective use of health care, Government of Andhra Pradesh is implementing state sponsored YSR Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme. It is intended to benefit 129.44 lakh families across the state as per the data of Aargoysri Trust.