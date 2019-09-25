BusinessLine-Birla Sun Life conclave on wealth creation, SME funding

Clean fun: Some facts about Deforestation
The Hindu BusinessLine, in association with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, will organise the SURGE – SME Conclave on Friday in Hyderabad.
The conclave will have two parts — wealth creation/financial planning and keeping SME units well-funded.
When it comes to wealth creation, there are no set rules and formulas and what works for one may not work for another as everyone has an unique financial position.
The key is to create real wealth and that requires smart investments.
One has to choose the right investments for one’s goals. People want to put their hard-earned money in schemes that can guarantee them reasonable returns and ultimately translate into the wealth that they would need for their lifetime.
The first part of the conclave will include a presentation on ‘Five simple secrets to investing’ by Aarati Krishnan, Editorial Consultant, Hindu BusinessLine, followed by a presentation by Aditya Birla Mutual Fund and a panel discussion on ‘Financial Planning in Turbulent Times.’
The members of the panel will include KS Rao, Head – Investor Education and Distribution Development, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund; Sunitha Lingareddy, Managing Director, Lucid Medical Diagnostics; Sathish Kantheti, Joint Managing Director, Zen Money; Ajita Yogesh, Principal CEO, Hamstech Institute of Fashion and Interior Design.
The second part of the conclave will focus on SME funding and associated challenges and opportunities.
The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are crucial to the Indian economy. Though the government has initiated various measures to improve credit access to MSMEs, lack of adequate and timely access to finance remain the biggest challenge for the sector and has constrained its growth. The financing needs of the sector depend on the size of operation, industry, customer segment, and the stage of development. MSMEs’ role is very important in realising the country’s dream of a $5- trillion economy in the future.
In the SME part of the summit, a keynote address will be made by B Yerram Raju, Adviser and Director, Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Ltd.
This will be followed by a panel discussion on ‘Keeping your business well-funded.’ The panel members will include Avadhani, General Manager, Andhra Bank; Srinivas Garimella, FTCCI, Director, Vega Conveyors & Automation Ltd, and T Muralidharan, Chairman TMI Group, Chairman FICCI – Telangana State Council.
