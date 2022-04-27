Cabinet approves ₹2,426 crore to upgrade 2G mobile sites in naxal hit areas

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) project to upgrade 2G mobile services to 4G at security sites in the naxal-hit or Left Wing Extremism (LWE) areas, at an estimated cost of ₹2,426.39 crore.

The project envisages upgrading 2,343 LWE phase-I sites from 2G to 4G mobile services at an estimated cost of ₹1,884.59 crore (excluding taxes and levies). This includes operation and maintenance (O&M) for five years.

“However, BSNL will maintain the sites for another five years at its own expense. The work will be awarded to BSNL because these sites are owned by BSNL,”a government statement said.

The Cabinet also approved funding of the O&M cost of the LWE Phase-I 2G sites by BSNL for an extended period beyond the contractual period of five years at an estimated cost of ₹541.80 crore.

The extension will be up to one year from the date of approval by the Cabinet or commissioning of 4G sites, whichever is earlier, it said.

The government chose BSNL for the project to develop indigenous 4G telecom equipment in order to achieve self-reliance in the telecom gear segment to fulfil domestic market needs apart from exporting to other markets. The 4G equipment will be deployed in this project as well.

“The upgrade will enable better Internet and data services in these areas. It meets the requirements of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the State governments. It shall also fulfil the communication needs of the security personnel deployed in these areas,” the government said.

The proposal is in line with the goal of providing mobile connectivity in rural areas. In addition, delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, tele-medicine, and tele-education through mobile broadband shall be possible in these areas, it added.