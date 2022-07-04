CARE Hospitals acquires CHL Hospitals

CARE Hospitals Group, a TPG Growth managed Evercare Fund portfolio company, has forayed into Madhya Pradesh by acquiring the Indore-based CHL Hospitals.

“We welcome CHL Hospitals to the CARE Hospitals network, and are excited by the potential to create greater accessibility to high-end clinical care for patients in Central India,” said Jasdeep Singh, Group Chief Executive Officer of CARE Hospitals.

“With the new transition, our teams are looking to support CARE Hospitals in its endeavour to scale up CHL Hospitals in Central India,” said Rajesh Bhargava, Chairman & Managing Director of CHL Hospitals.

The 21-year-old Convenient Hospitals Ltd (CHL) is the first corporate hospital in the central region. It specialises in cardiology/ cardiac surgery, neuro sciences, gastro-intestinal, liver and renal care.

CARE Hospitals, a 25-year-old hospital with 2,400 beds in six states, has about 1,200 doctors in various specialities.

“This partnership with CHL consolidates our presence further in a key geography ,” said Jasdeep Singh in a statement on Monday.