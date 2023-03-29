Cargill and the Baker’s Association Kerala (BAKE) has signed MoU to co-create healthier and innovative food solutions for the Indian food and bakery industry.

This partnership enables Cargill to bring its global expertise in food ingredients, product formulation, technology, and innovation to consumers in Kerala and will revolutionise the State’s vibrant bakery community.

The MoU was signed at Cargill Innovation Center in Gurgaon in the presence of Vijesh Vishwanath, the President of BAKE, and Simon George, Managing Director of Cargill’s Food Ingredients business, South Asia.

As part of this collaboration, Cargill will conduct workshops and seminars to enhance the skills and knowledge of bakers in Kerala. In addition, Cargill will provide customer feedback on fats to help bakers understand the requirements and preferences of consumers, today and in the future.

Furthermore, Cargill will conduct ‘train the trainer’ programs for upcoming bakers in Kerala. These programs will help junior bakers learn new skills and techniques that will enhance the quality of bakery products available in Kerala. Cargill will also test all new products developed at its facility in the Innovation Center in Gurgaon, to ensure products meet the highest standards of food safety and quality.

Supporting growth

This initiative represents the shared commitment between Cargill and BAKE to support the growth of local bakers and small businesses in Kerala. It is a significant step towards bringing global innovation to Kerala’s bakery industry and promoting knowledge sharing and skill development in the bakery industry, leading to better and more sustainable food products across the bakery industry.

Simon George, Cargill India, said, “Cargill and BAKE coming together in research and innovation will help small and medium enterprise bakeries in the state of Kerala in a big way. Cargill will work on specific product innovation, driving health, wellness, and freshness, using its global trends, insights and innovation, and regional technical expertise in the Bakery category in close collaboration with BAKE.”

Vishwanath, BAKE said, “As a densely populated and upper-middle-class driven economy, the bakers in Kerala need to adapt to the changing needs of their consumers. While traditional sweets and savories continue to have a stronghold, the need to innovate in baking, combining global trends around health and sustainability is gaining popularity in the state. With robust growth rates projected for the bakery segment, we as an association, are always exploring new possibilities and bring that back to our consumers. This collaboration with Cargill will give us endless opportunities to do just that.”