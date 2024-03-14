The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has announced new office bearers for its Tamil Nadu State Council.

Srivats Ram, Managing Director, Wheels India Ltd, Chennai, has been elected as the Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2024-25. He has been closely associated with CII and was the Vice-Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council during 2023-24.

Ram is a member of the board of Sundaram Finance Ltd, Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd, India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd, Trichur Sundaram Santhanam & Family Pvt Ltd, Axles India Ltd, and Sundaram Composite Structures Pvt Ltd.

AR Unnikrishnan

AR Unnikrishnan, Managing Director (Glass & Glass Solutions Business), Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd, Chennai has been elected as Vice Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2024-25.

Unnikrishnan is an active member of CII and was the Chairman of CII Chennai Zone during 2023-24. He is the Chairman of the CII Green Product Council and was the Past Chairman of the CII Tamil Nadu CEO Forum, according to a statement.