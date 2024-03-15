March 15, 2024 08:15

FTSE and Sensex Rejig: Nuvama Institutional Equities expects that India will see an inflow of over $1.7 billion, mainly from the financial space. The FTSE rejig is set to happen on Friday.

* Oil Marketing Companies:* OMCs will cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre from Friday.

* Wipro:* The IT major has been selected by Desjardins to transform their credit solutions for members and clients.

* One 97 Communication:* The National Payments Corporation of India has granted approval to the company to participate in UPI as a third-party application provider under the multi-bank model.

* NHPC:* The company has received a letter of intent for a 200 MW solar power project at Khavda from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

* TVS Motor:* The company’s Singapore arm will invest $5.5 million in lon Mobility.

* Railtel Corp:* The company received a work order worth Rs 113.5 crore from the Odisha Computer Application Centre to establish IP-MPLS network connectivity in Odisha.

* Tata Steel:* The board is meeting on March 19 to approve fundraising.

* Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories:* The Mexican arm was fined Rs 28.8 crore in a tax litigation case.

* JSW Energy:* The company received a letter of intent for 300 MW of solar capacity from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam at Khavda RE Park.

* KP| Green Energy:* The company received an order for a 50MW wind-solar hybrid power project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

* Ashok Leyland:* The company arm Hinduja Tech signed a definitive agreement with Creador to invest $50 million and acquire a 19.6% stake in the arm.

* Tata Consumer Products:* The company will consider a share-based long-term incentive plan for the grant of performance share units to eligible employees.

* Navin Fluorine International:* The company approved an additional investment of Rs 250 crore in the arm of Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences.

* Shakti Pumps:* The company received a Rs 93 crore order from the Maharashtra Energy Department to design, manufacture, install, and supply 3,500 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

* Sarveshwar Foods:* The company will export white rice to Africa for $6 million.

* Eris Lifesciences:* The company entered into a pact to acquire 19% equity in Swiss Parenterals from the promoters of the company for Rs 238 crore.

* Innova Captab:* Gaurav Srivastava resigned from the position of chief financial officer effective March 29.

* Gujarat Fluorochem:* The company incorporated its arm, IGREL Mahidad for power generation.

* InterGlobe Aviation:* The company introduced 11 new codeshare routes across Australia in a pact with Qantas Airways.

Infibeam Avenues: The company issued a guarantee worth Rs 140 crore on behalf of the arm in favour of IndusInd Bank.

* Biocon:* Indranil Sen has resigned from the position of chief financial officer, effective today.

* Bombay Burmah:* The Maharashtra state tax department initiated a search at the company’s office on March 13.

* Network18 Media:* Digital18 Media ceases to be an arm of the company consequent to the transfer of its stake in the arm to Viacom 18 Media.

* Mukka Proteins:* The company received purchase orders worth Rs 15.25 crore from Avanti Feeds for the supply of fish oil.

* Shalby:* The company secured a Rs 100 crore term loan agreement with Bajaj Finance for acquiring 100% equity shares of Healer’s Hospital, both for private and general corporate purposes.

NCC: The company’s unit has settled a dispute with TAQA India Power Ventures and Himachal Sorang regarding the Himachal Sorang power project. The company’s unit is to pay Rs. 175 crore in three instalments to TAQA, guaranteed by NCC.

Elpro International: The company acquired shares of Ami Organics for a cash consideration of Rs 6.31 crore.

Genesys International: The company secured an order worth Rs 155.8 crore from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. for developing, implementing, and maintaining a 3D city model using geospatial technology.

Bulk deals

Mold-Tek Packaging: Goldman Sachs India sold 2.36 lakh shares (0.71%) at Rs 804.98 apiece.

Insider Trades

Rajratan Global Wire: Promoter Sunil Chordia bought 20,000 shares on March 12.

Ramkrishna Forgings: Promoter Riddhi Portfolio bought 30,000 shares on March 13.

Gokul Agro Resources: Promoter Ritika Infracon bought 2.44 lakh shares on March 13.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Promoter Niyogi Enterprise bought 3.03 lakh shares between March 13.

Pledge Share Details

Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Group Karunakar Reddy Baddam created the pledge of 43.35 lakh shares on March 13.

Aster DM Healthcare: Promoter Union (Mauritius) Holdings created a pledge of 1.99 crore shares and Union Investments created a pledge of 18.68 crore shares on March 12.

Trading Tweaks

Ex/record Dividend: IIFL Securities.

Moved into short-term ASM framework Capri Global Capital, BCL Industries, India Pesticides

F&O BAN

1\ABFRL

2\BHEL

3\MANAPPURAM

4\NATIONALUM

5\PEL

6\RBLBANK

7\SAIL

8\TATACHEM

9\ZEEL