Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 15 March 2024.
- March 15, 2024 08:39
Stock market updates today: Gopal Snacks LTD QUANT MUTUAL FUND Bought 15,05,000 shares @ Rs.374.21
QUANT MUTUAL FUND Bought 15,05,000 shares @ Rs.374.21
- March 15, 2024 08:17
Stock market updates today: KP Green Engineering Limited raises Rs. 54 crore from Anchor Investors
KP Green Engineering Limited manufacturer of fabrication and hot-dip galvanized steel products and other infrastructure solution products has garnered Rs. 54 crores from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Friday, March 15, 2024. The company informed the bourses that it allocated 37,50,000 equity shares at Rs. 144 per equity share on Thursday, March 14, 2024, to anchor investors.
Foreign and Domestic Institutions who participated in the anchor were Bofa Securities Europe Sa – Odi, Nav Capital Vcc – Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund, Lc Radiance Fund Vcc, Finavenue Capital Trust – Finavenue Growth Fund, Nova Global Opportunities Fund Pcc – Touchstone, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, Zinnia Global Fund Pcc – Cell Dewcap Fund, Ag Dynamic Funds Limited, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Silver Stride India Global Fund, Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, Beacon Stone Capital Vcc - Beacon Stone, Galaxy Noble Global Opportunities Fund Pcc- Gngof 1, Persistent Growth Fund-Varsu India Growth Story Scheme 1, Craft Emerging Market Fund Pcc- Elite Capital Fund, 3 Sigma Global Fund, Forbes Emf, Leading Light Fund Vcc – The Triumph Fund, Nexus Global Opportunities Fund, Moneywise Financial Services Pvt. Limited, Mfspl, Lrsd Securities Pvt. Ltd., Vpk Global Ventures Fund – Vpk Global Ventures Fund – Scheme I, Craft Emerging Market Fund Pcc-Citadel Capital Funds, Eminence Global Fund Pcc-Eubilia Capital Partners Fund I, Ashika Global Securities Private Limited, Benani Capital – Benani Capital Scheme 1
- March 15, 2024 08:15
Stock market updates today: Stocks To Watch
FTSE and Sensex Rejig: Nuvama Institutional Equities expects that India will see an inflow of over $1.7 billion, mainly from the financial space. The FTSE rejig is set to happen on Friday.
* Oil Marketing Companies:* OMCs will cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre from Friday.
* Wipro:* The IT major has been selected by Desjardins to transform their credit solutions for members and clients.
* One 97 Communication:* The National Payments Corporation of India has granted approval to the company to participate in UPI as a third-party application provider under the multi-bank model.
* NHPC:* The company has received a letter of intent for a 200 MW solar power project at Khavda from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.
* TVS Motor:* The company’s Singapore arm will invest $5.5 million in lon Mobility.
* Railtel Corp:* The company received a work order worth Rs 113.5 crore from the Odisha Computer Application Centre to establish IP-MPLS network connectivity in Odisha.
* Tata Steel:* The board is meeting on March 19 to approve fundraising.
* Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories:* The Mexican arm was fined Rs 28.8 crore in a tax litigation case.
* JSW Energy:* The company received a letter of intent for 300 MW of solar capacity from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam at Khavda RE Park.
* KP| Green Energy:* The company received an order for a 50MW wind-solar hybrid power project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.
* Ashok Leyland:* The company arm Hinduja Tech signed a definitive agreement with Creador to invest $50 million and acquire a 19.6% stake in the arm.
* Tata Consumer Products:* The company will consider a share-based long-term incentive plan for the grant of performance share units to eligible employees.
* Navin Fluorine International:* The company approved an additional investment of Rs 250 crore in the arm of Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences.
* Shakti Pumps:* The company received a Rs 93 crore order from the Maharashtra Energy Department to design, manufacture, install, and supply 3,500 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.
* Sarveshwar Foods:* The company will export white rice to Africa for $6 million.
* Eris Lifesciences:* The company entered into a pact to acquire 19% equity in Swiss Parenterals from the promoters of the company for Rs 238 crore.
* Innova Captab:* Gaurav Srivastava resigned from the position of chief financial officer effective March 29.
* Gujarat Fluorochem:* The company incorporated its arm, IGREL Mahidad for power generation.
* InterGlobe Aviation:* The company introduced 11 new codeshare routes across Australia in a pact with Qantas Airways.
Infibeam Avenues: The company issued a guarantee worth Rs 140 crore on behalf of the arm in favour of IndusInd Bank.
* Biocon:* Indranil Sen has resigned from the position of chief financial officer, effective today.
* Bombay Burmah:* The Maharashtra state tax department initiated a search at the company’s office on March 13.
* Network18 Media:* Digital18 Media ceases to be an arm of the company consequent to the transfer of its stake in the arm to Viacom 18 Media.
* Mukka Proteins:* The company received purchase orders worth Rs 15.25 crore from Avanti Feeds for the supply of fish oil.
* Shalby:* The company secured a Rs 100 crore term loan agreement with Bajaj Finance for acquiring 100% equity shares of Healer’s Hospital, both for private and general corporate purposes.
NCC: The company’s unit has settled a dispute with TAQA India Power Ventures and Himachal Sorang regarding the Himachal Sorang power project. The company’s unit is to pay Rs. 175 crore in three instalments to TAQA, guaranteed by NCC.
Elpro International: The company acquired shares of Ami Organics for a cash consideration of Rs 6.31 crore.
Genesys International: The company secured an order worth Rs 155.8 crore from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. for developing, implementing, and maintaining a 3D city model using geospatial technology.
Bulk deals
Mold-Tek Packaging: Goldman Sachs India sold 2.36 lakh shares (0.71%) at Rs 804.98 apiece.
Insider Trades
Rajratan Global Wire: Promoter Sunil Chordia bought 20,000 shares on March 12.
Ramkrishna Forgings: Promoter Riddhi Portfolio bought 30,000 shares on March 13.
Gokul Agro Resources: Promoter Ritika Infracon bought 2.44 lakh shares on March 13.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Promoter Niyogi Enterprise bought 3.03 lakh shares between March 13.
Pledge Share Details
Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Group Karunakar Reddy Baddam created the pledge of 43.35 lakh shares on March 13.
Aster DM Healthcare: Promoter Union (Mauritius) Holdings created a pledge of 1.99 crore shares and Union Investments created a pledge of 18.68 crore shares on March 12.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record Dividend: IIFL Securities.
Moved into short-term ASM framework Capri Global Capital, BCL Industries, India Pesticides
F&O BAN
1\ABFRL
2\BHEL
3\MANAPPURAM
4\NATIONALUM
5\PEL
6\RBLBANK
7\SAIL
8\TATACHEM
9\ZEEL
- March 15, 2024 08:06
Stock market updates today: Stock Split Dates
Tine Agro Ltd
Stock Split Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 433.3
Ex - Stock Split 18 March 2024 (Monday)
Last day trade for before split Today
- March 15, 2024 08:06
Stock market updates today: Bonus Issue Dates
Tine Agro Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 433.3
Ex Bonus 18 March 2024 (Monday)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- March 15, 2024 08:05
Stock market updates today: Dividend Dates
Oil India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.8.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 572.7
Ex-Dividend 18 March 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- March 15, 2024 08:04
Stock market updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 15-March-2024
• ABFRL
• BHEL
• MANAPPURAM
• NALCO
• PEL
• RBLBANK
• SAIL
• TATACHEM
• ZEEL
- March 15, 2024 07:59
Stock market updates today: Stocks that will see action today (March 15, 2024)
Stocks likely to see action today include Paytm, Ashok Leyland, RPower, JSW Energy, IRB Infra, NHPC, Shalby, Rose Merc, RailTel, Century Ply, Gufic Bio, Genesys, Time Technoplast, CFF Fluid
- March 15, 2024 07:24
Stock market updates today: Oil & Gas price cuts finally announced, removes a key overhang
Emkay Global
The OMCs have finally announced price cuts in auto fuels (~Rs2/ltr each in petrol & diesel RSP), following a series of cuts announced earlier by CGD companies in CNG (~Rs2.5/kg) and government-OMCs on LPG (~Rs100/cy). While the MOPNG Twitter handle first reported OMCs taking the decision themselves, the government’s influence can be felt, given the fact that it has happened just before the announcement of election dates and model code of conduct. Nevertheless, like with gaseous fuels, the cut is within the comfort zone (petrol cut was lower than our >Rs3/ltr expectation), and would not impact our FY24E earnings for IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, despite gross marketing margins for the last fortnight of this fiscal would be lower by Rs1.6/1.7 per ltr for petrol/diesel at ~Rs5/1.4 per ltr and assuming Brent stays at ~USD85/bbl and current cracks and currency levels remain intact. This announcement does not have any bearing on FY25E earnings outlook, as we believe, the consequent margin impact will only be for a brief period of ~2 months. Once the national elections are over, we would see deepening deregulation with daily pricing also possibly coming back, and with enough room to recover any under-recovery. In LPG also, CP margins are negative (~Rs200/cy), but buffer reserves are mostly available to bear a few months of losses, with not much financial impact expected. During the next two months, oil price movement is likely to play on sentiments. Our belief is that any correction in stock prices would be an attractive entry point. Hence, we maintain our constructive stance on OMCs
- March 15, 2024 07:23
Recent Interview...
As of 18:29 PM Thursday 14 March 2024
Adani Wilmar Ltd: Angshu Mallick, CEO
We Are Eyeing Double-Digit Volume Growth In FY25 For Edible Oil: Adani Wilmar |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfBeQtQ9OhQ
Gopal Snacks: Raj Hadvani, CEO
75% Of Revenue Comes From Gujarat & The Share Will Be At 50% In 5 Years: Gopal Snacks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBQLPF2CIg4
Gopal Snacks: Raj Hadvani, CEO
Gopal Snacks IPO Opens | Capacity Utilisation Plans
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfwQSV-ZYT4
J Kumar Infra: Nalin Gupta, MD
Should Be Able To Achieve Order Inflow Of ?7,000-8,000 Cr In FY25: J Kumar Infraprojects
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-9TeU6GVqE
MOLDTKPAC: Laxman J Rao, CMD
Mold-Tek Packaging: Opportunity In Pharma Packaging Seg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6Ut1U7Kl_E
Allcargo: Ravi Jakhar, Director
Will Continue To Gain Market Share Above Industry Average: Allcargo Logistics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdB7cuiGph0
Metropolis: Ameera Shah, MD
Core Diagnostics Business Has Outpaced The Industry As Of 9MFY24: Metropolis Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OwbQlYfQ7c
Titagarh Rail: Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Orders For New Vande Bharat Trains Will Be Announced Post Elections: Titagarh Rail Systems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htq3AYFkSgk
V-Mart Retail: Lalit Agarwal, CMD
Target High Single-Digit Same-Store-Sales Growth & Double-Digit Revenue Growth In FY25: V-MART
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AhTUjrg1xc
Advanced Enzyme: Mukund Kabra, Wholetime Director
There Will Be Hit Of ?15 Cr On The P&L In Q4 Due to Order Against Adv Supp Tech: Advanced Enzymes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQK1TWG9Fi4
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- March 15, 2024 07:05
Stock market updates today: Fitch places IIFL Finance on ‘Watch Negative’ citing risks to profitability, franchise
Fitch Ratings has placed IIFL Finance’s ‘B+’ rating on ‘Watch Negative’ citing downward risks to the franchise and profitability due to regulatory restrictions.
- March 15, 2024 07:04
Stock market updates today: Economic Calendar - 15.03.2024
18.45 U.S. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.0% versus Previous: -0.1%)
19.30 U.S. Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 77.1 versus Previous: 76.9)
- March 15, 2024 07:03
Stock market updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 15.03.2024
Jabil Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
- March 15, 2024 07:02
Stock market updates today: IndusInd International says impossible to complete RCap acquisition in FY24
IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), a Hinduja Group company and the successful resolution applicant for acquisition of Reliance Capital, has said that it will be unable to complete the resolution process in FY24.
- March 15, 2024 06:58
Stock market updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 15th March 2024
- March 15, 2024 06:49
Stock market updates today: Oil marketing companies cut petrol, diesel prices by ₹2 per litre
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday cut prices of diesel and petrol by ₹2 per litre each across the country, the first revision by the companies since April 6, 2022. The last reduction in the prices of auto fuels was through a cut in excise duty in November 2022.
- March 15, 2024 06:46
Stock market updates today: Stock to sell today: ICICI Securities (₹736): SELL
The outlook is bearish for ICICI Securities. The uptrend has reversed after forming a double-top pattern. The share price has been falling for more than two weeks now. This week the stock has tumbled over 7 per cent.
- March 15, 2024 06:43
Stock market updates today: Eris Lifesciences acquires India-branded formulation business of Biocon Biologics for ₹1,242 crore
Eris Lifesciences has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the India-branded formulation business of Biocon Biologics for ₹1,242 crore, a move that strengthens its footprint in the domestic injectables segment, and catapults it into the top bracket of the insulin segment.
- March 15, 2024 06:42
Stock market updates today: With Paytm Bank set to wind down, uncertainty clouds One97’s future
The ides of March is upon us and Paytm’s future hangs in the balance. March 15 is the deadline for subsidiary Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to wind down its operations, taking with it a significant portion of parent One97 Communication’s (OCL) business.
- March 15, 2024 06:40
Stock market updates today: GAIL to set up LNG filling stations along NHs; to invest ₹650 crore
State-run GAIL on Thursday said that it will set up liquefied natural gas (LNG) retailing outlets, which will cater to medium and heavy commercial vehicles, along major national highways (NHs) and aims to capture more than 50 per cent market share by 2030.
- March 15, 2024 06:38
Stock market updates today: Insurance NFOs: Why you must not confuse this with mutual funds
The huge interest in mutual funds among retail investors over the past several years, specifically the SIP (systematic investment plan) mode, which allows small sums to be parked periodically in schemes, has spawned a new rival. As asset management companies roll out new fund offers (NFOs) periodically, life insurance companies, too, have been on a launching spree.
