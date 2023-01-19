Mondelez India, known for its brands such as Oreo and Cadbury, is eyeing a bigger share in the biscuits segment, which has witnessed strong growth in the post-pandemic times. The company is launching a new product called the Cadbury Chocobakes Chocochip Cookies expanding into the choco-chip cookies space.

This also marks the snacks major’s third launch in the chocobakery segment. It had launched the sub brand Cadbury Chocobakes nearly three years ago and the portfolio includes Choc-filled Cookies and Choc-Layered Cakes.

Nitin Saini, Vice-President – Marketing, Mondelez India, told businessline, “ The new launch is part of our strategy to garner a larger share in the biscuits segment and will strengthen our play in the premium cookie category.”

Premium segment

“The premium cookie segment is growing very well in recent times . And if one looks at the overall chocolate bakery category, the chocolate chip cookie is a sizeable segment and infact one of the biggest. So we believe we have a strong right to win in this category as with this launch, we are providing another indulgent treat. This also enables us to offer Cadbury in a new format. This will further solidify our position as a snacking leader,” Saini added.

Over the years, the company has been focusing on offering Cadbury chocolate in the form of bars, candies, cakes and cookies. The company’s new launch comes at a time when premiumisation across key categories has gained traction in the post-pandemic times.

The snacks major is making the new product available across retail stores and online platforms in urban regions initially. The new launch will be supported with a 360 degree campaign.