The CBI has booked Enforcement Directorate (ED) Assistant Director Pawan Khatri on charges of taking bribe of Rs 5 crore from liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall to get his name out of the Delhi excise policy case, where former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.

In the FIR, Apart from Khatri and Dhall, the CBI has also named Air India assistant general manager Deepak Sangwan, CEO of Claridges Hotels and Resorts Vikramaditya, chartered accountant Praveen Kumar Vats, ED upper division clerk Nitesh Kohar, and Birender Pal Singh, who is Dhall’s father

Delhi excise policy case: ED mentions AAP MP Raghav Chadha in supplimentary chargesheet

The CBI swung into action on a complaint from the ED , which during its probe in the excise policy case found that Dhall and his father Birender Pal Singh gave Rs 5 crore bribe to chartered accountant Praveen Vats for arranging help in the ED probe, the officials alleged.

During internal inquiry, ED was told by Vats that Sangwan had introduced him to Assistant Director Khatri in December 2022, CBI officials said.

Sharing details of bribe, Vats said he paid Rs 50 lakh as advance to Sangwan and Khatri in December 2022 at a parking place behind ITC Hotel in Vasant Vihar for removing Dhall’s name from the list of the accused, alleged the CBI.

The FIR was registered under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act to probe criminal conspiracy, bribing public servant, and taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit