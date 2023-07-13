The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed second supplimentary chargesheet against five accused, including Rajesh Joshi, Director of Chariot Productions Media Private Ltd and Arvind Kumar Singh, an employee of new TV channel India Ahead News, in the Delhi liquor scam.

Names of Damodar Prasad Sharma and Prince Kumar, both employees of Chariot Productions Media Private Ltd, and private person Chanpreet Singh Rayat also figured in the chargesheet filed before designated court in the national capital in the Delhi excise policy case, where AAP government has been accused of favouring liquor businessmen and others in lieu of allgedly accepting favours, as per the CBI.

The CBI registered a case on August 17, 2022, against Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who is still langushing behind bars, and others including former UT officials such as then Commissioner (Excise), then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), then Assistant Commissioner (Excise); and 10 liquor licencees and their associates for alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy.

CBI further alleged that irregularities were committed including in modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licencees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc. Illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts, charged the CBI.

