CBI opens Manish Sisodia’s bank locker

A CBI team on Tuesday opened a locker at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, operated by Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is alleged to have committed irregularities in implementation of the excise policy of 2021-22.

Though the agency is tight lipped, Sisodia himself claimed that a four-member CBI team “did not find anything” after opening the locker in his and his wife’s presence.

"I am happy I got a clean chit from the CBI. They have found nothing (incriminating) from searches of my locker or residence," Sisodia told reporters after the search of was over.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been expressing his fear that his deputy would be arrested soon, lauded Sisodia's persistence throughout the CBI case against him so far. "When we come into public life,we should always be ready for any probe. CBI completed all its probe; investigated Manish Sisodia for 14 hours. He answered their questions satisfactorily. They couldn't find anything in his locker. So, an informal clean chit has been given to him," Kejriwal added.