CBI searches Chidambaram’s premises in a graft case

The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations of former Congress Union Minister P Chidambaram and his parliamentarian son Karti Chidambaram on charges of seeking illegal gratification for facilitating visas for Chinese nationals working for a project in Punjab.

On Tuesday morning, the CBI sleuths started simultaneous searches at nine locations in Mumbai, Chennai, Odisha, Karnataka and Punjab.

Police force has been deployed in large numbers at Congress leader P Chidambaram's house in Chennai to provide security to the raiding CBI team.

Karti is accused of accepting ₹50 lakh for helping to get around 260 visas between 2010 to 2014 for Chinese nationals employed in a project in Punjab, CBI sources stated.

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," tweeted Karti Chidambaram without naming the CBI raids.

I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) May 17, 2022

Around six years ago, the CBI had raided their premises after registering an FIR against former finance minister P Chidambaram accusing him of criminal misconduct in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals.