CBI to probe investment of UPPCL employee funds in scam-hit DHFL

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the investment of provident fund contributions of UP Power Corporation employees in the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL).
The decision to hand over the case to the CBI was taken on Saturday evening.
Police have arrested two officials in the case. They have been identified as Praveen Kumar Gupta, former Secretary of the Power Sector Employees Trust, and Sudhanshu Dwivedi, former Director (Finance) of UP Power Corporation.
According to a letter by the Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Board Engineers Association (UPSEBEA), the decision to deposit funds from the general provident fund (GPF) and contributory provident fund (CPF) in DHFL was taken by the trustees of the UP State Power Sector Employees Trust on April 21, 2014.
Also read: Employee funds of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation were parked in scam-hit DHFL
Surplus funds to the tune of ₹2,631.20 crore contributed by employees were deposited in DHFL’s fixed deposit scheme between March 2017 and December 2018.
According to the association, an amount of ₹1,600 crore belonging to Uttar Pradesh electricity employees and officers still remains deposited with DHFL. The employees have approached the State government seeking an assurance of getting their contributions returned.
Hitting out at the UP government, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh invested the money from provident fund of State’s power corporation personnel in a defaulting company like DHFL. Whose interest was to be served by investing more than ₹2,000 crore of the employees’ hard earned money in such a company? Is it justified to play with the future of the employees?”
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is said to have ordered an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into alleged financial irregularities in DHFL after finding instances of suspected fund diversions.
DHFL came under the scanner in the wake of allegations that the company had siphoned off ₹ 31,000 crore in bank loans through layers of shell entities.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism