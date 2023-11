The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has appointed Sanjay Kallapur and Professor R Narayanaswamy as part-time members of the audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

Both have been appointed for a period of three years, according to an MCA order.

Kallapur is currently a Professor of Accounting at the Indian School of Business at Hyderabad. Narayanaswamy is a former faculty of IIM Bangalore specialising in finance & accounting.

