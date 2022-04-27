Centre contests reports on lack of labour participation

The Labour and Employment Ministry has challenged reports based on data provided by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) that the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in the country has decreased and half of the working age population has lost hope for employment. The Ministry said such reports are factually incorrect.

The Ministry said labour force and workforce in the country increased steadily during 2017-18 to 2019-20. "A substantial portion of working age population is either pursuing education (secondary/ higher/ technical education) or engaged in unpaid activities like production of goods for own consumption, unpaid domestic activities or caregiving services for household members, volunteering, training. Thus, making an inference by some section of media that half of the working age population has lost hope for work is factually incorrect," the statement said.

‘Unemployment on the decline’

The data indicates that the labour force and workforce in the country has increased steadily during 2017-18 to 2019-20 and on the other hand Unemployment Rate has declined. "It is further evident from the above data that the increase in female labour force as well as female worker population ratio during year 2017-18 to 2019-20 is higher compared to increase in male labour force and worker population ratio," the statement added.