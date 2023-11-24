New Delhi

The Union Power Ministry has favoured a ‘One Nation One License’ concept for electrical contractors under the ease of doing business, which will allow a contractor registered with one State to offer services in other States.

Besides, the concept will help electrical contractors who were avoiding a long drawn process for obtaining separate licenses for other States.

“In view of representations received from various organisations/ contractors, it has been felt that there is a need for having ‘One Nation, One License’ for electrical contractors so that under the case of doing business they can take up the works in various States by having a valid license in any of the States or Union territories. This will avoid a long-drawn process of obtaining the separate license in the respective States, where they intend to work,” The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) said.

In September 2023, the authority in a meeting with State electrical inspectorates discussed the concept. Most of the States welcomed the concept. It was also discussed that Supervisor License Holders and Wireman License Holders of different States are allowed to work in other States, however no such procedure is available to Electrical Contractor License Holders, CEA added.

States have been asked to make arrangements for incorporating Electrical Contractor License Holders under arrangements made for Supervisor License Holders and Wireman License Holders.

In order to facilitate the electrical contractors who possess an Electrical Contractor License granted by one State to take up work in another State, the CEA advised States to allow the same by way of endorsement/ verification.

Verification

However, the verification or endorsement will be subject to verification of the contractor’s license, workman permit and the supervisor competency certificate.

The contractor has to make an undertaking that the supervisor and the workman possess the required qualifications, it added.

The authority also advised the States not to put territorial restrictions while granting licenses to electrical contractors.

In case of misconduct by an electrical contractor license holder of other States, an inquiry is advised to be conducted by a subcommittee led by the officer of the level of superintending engineer (to be nominated by the appropriate State) of the State in which the license holder is working, the CEA said.

The findings of the subcommittee are then presented to the licensing board of the State in which the license holder is presently working. The decision of the licensing board will be conclusive and obligatory, it added.