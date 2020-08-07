Centre plans to set up Covid-19 registry to study patient data

ASUS launches ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 in India, adds new Zenbooks and Vivobooks
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
The Centre is launching a National Clinical Registry for Covid-19 (NCRC), which will enable collection of real time clinical data for evidence-based clinical practice, research, formulating guidelines and policy making.
In a letter of intent for participation in the NCRC, the Indian Council of Medical Research stated that the registry will collect data regarding clinical and laboratory features, treatments and outcomes of Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised.
Also, multi-system inflammatory disorders in children and adolescents will be studied. Data will also be utilised to study the natural course of the disease, the spectrum, risk factors, outcomes data in terms of medications and health systems and also behaviour of Covid-19 in those with tuberculosis and malnutrition. Also, follow up data of discharged Covid-19 patients will be collected.
ICMR has proposed that data from 100 hospitals will be collected over a duration of one year. These hospitals must receive at least 100 Covid-19 patients in a month. The personnel in these sites will be trained, mentored and supervised by 15 medical institutes of repute across the country. including PGIMER Chandigarh, AIIMS in New Delhi, Bhopal and Raipur, Armed Forces Medical College Pune, NIMHANS Bengaluru, JIPMER Puducherry.
The registry will help in generating weekly epidemiological and clinical reports which will be published on the ICMR website. It will also help in formulating patient management protocols and develop policy guidelines, ICMR stated. It will help understand the predictors of disease severity and optimise patient management protocols.
ICMR is keen on understanding variations in clinical signs and symptoms as well as spectrum of the disease in India as compared to other affected countries.
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1026101010551070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
Time to reboot, ready or not
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...