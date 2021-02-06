‘Chakka jam’ by farmers largely peaceful

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
A thick security blanket was thrown around the Capital on Saturday in response to a call for a nationwide ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade) demanding the Centre to repeal the three farm laws. Trade unions and students’ organisations also joined farmers in blocking roads between noon and 3 pm at various national and state highways and rural roads. They alleged that police forces of Delhi and various States arrested the leaders ahead of the blockade. The protest remained largely peaceful.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar told ANI that investigations into a certain toolkit for canvassing support for the farmers’ movement, which the Delhi Police claim was tweeted from an alleged Khalistani handle on social media, have “revealed a lot”. “We have to wait and watch what else comes out. There was a reason why the Foreign Ministry reacted to statements which some celebrities gave out on matters on which they obviously did not know much,” the Foreign Minister said.
In Delhi, the police took several activists into preventive custody ahead of the protests. As many as 10 metro stations were closed during the blockade. Although the nationwide impact was muted except in Palwal, Haryana, where it caused minor disturbances, farmers’ leaders claimed it was a success. All India Kisan Sabha leader P Krishnaprasad said lakhs of farmers participated in the protests.
Opposition parties, too, had pledged support for the ‘chakka jam’. “The peaceful satyagraha of annadatas is in national interest — these three laws are not just harmful for farmers-labourers, but also for the people and the country. Full support!” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said lakhs of farmers participated in the blockade.
Delhi State general secretary of CITU, Anurag Saxena, said in a statement: “It's clear that the ongoing movement can't be stopped by such brazen undemocratic tactics. In fact, the last two-and-half months have shown that the movement will only grow from strength to strength. We demand that all those detained by Delhi Police be released at the earliest. CITU will continue to stand steadfastly in support of the farmer's movement and at the same time will intensify the worker's front of struggle against the anti-worker and pro-capitalist labour code laws.”
