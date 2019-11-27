Chennai Angels Network gets new CEO

The Chennai Angels Network Association (TCA) announced the appointment of Chandran Krishnan as its CEO. In a press statement, TCA said it looks to become a prominent player in the Angel Investing community under his leadership. It will grow its portfolio by creating funding opportunities and beneficial exits for its investors. Chandran, a post graduate from IIM Calcutta has over 35 years experience across multiple industries and business groups including HCL, CK Birla, Rane, Hinduja, and Reliance Capital. TCA has so far funded over 50 start-ups aggregating to about ₹75 crore.