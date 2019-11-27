News

Chennai Angels Network gets new CEO

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 27, 2019 Published on November 27, 2019

The Chennai Angels Network Association (TCA) announced the appointment of Chandran Krishnan as its CEO. In a press statement, TCA said it looks to become a prominent player in the Angel Investing community under his leadership. It will grow its portfolio by creating funding opportunities and beneficial exits for its investors. Chandran, a post graduate from IIM Calcutta has over 35 years experience across multiple industries and business groups including HCL, CK Birla, Rane, Hinduja, and Reliance Capital. TCA has so far funded over 50 start-ups aggregating to about ₹75 crore.

