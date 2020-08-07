Chennai-based Aquaconnect sets up hubs in AP

Aquaconnect, a Chennai-based aquaculture technology company, has opened its hubs in Bapatla, Ongole, and Avanigadda in Andhra Pradesh.

The firm works with shrimp and fish aquaculture farmers to improve their farm productivity and provide them with market linkages.

“The integrated hubs will help them accelerate technology adoption and provide last mile connectivity. They also help in sourcing feed, health products and farm equipment required by aqua ventures,” a company statement said on Friday.

“The Aquaconnect HUBS will also facilitate bank linkages for farmers to secure loans. Besides, it would provide farm advisory and diagnostic help,” it said.