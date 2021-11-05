Chennai skies behave post Deepavali night celebrations

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Chennai Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle as the city emerges from Deepavali celebrations.
At least one weather enthusiast tweeting at @BHASKARANSHIVAR regretted that while the ‘rain gods allowed Chennaiites to celebrate Deepavali without hindrance, the latter misused it by extending celebrations beyond the stipulated timings and guidelines driving up pollution to ‘its worst last night.’ Self-discipline need of the hour,' the tweet reasoned.
The morning after, the pollution levels had moderated over most parts of the city, according to the National Air Quality Index maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board. This is even as the National Capital Region around New Delhi continued to report ‘very poor’ to ‘severe pollution’ levels.
@ChennaiRains tweeted that while north east monsoon may be subdued over coastal areas such as Chennai on Friday, interior Tamil Nadu may see heavy rains in a few places today (Friday) due to wind instability. Coastal areas may see intermittent rain later in the night/early on Saturday.
A cyclonic circulation over south west and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts may be the best bet yet against any immediate prospect of acute pollution of the Chennai skies.
Meanwhile, the IMD said that many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Lakshadweep and a few places over coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal received rainfall or thundershowers until Thursday evening.
The causative low-pressure area, noted for its niggardly pace for onward movement and lying over south east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep, is likely to move into east central Arabian Sea by Saturday.
Other members of the atmospheric ensemble steering the regional weather include a trough running down from the ‘low’ to the east central Arabian Sea off the south Maharashtra coast and a cyclonic circulation lying off the north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts.
It will trigger light to moderate rainfall at many/most places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over the south Peninsula and at isolated places over south Konkan, Goa, south Madhya Maharshtra and south Marathawada during the next 5 days.
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days, over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next three days, over south Interior Karnataka, south Konkan and Goa today, and over Rayalaseema on Saturday and Sunday.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...